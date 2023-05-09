Portland police bringing back Traffic Division on limited basis

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has announced it will be re-instituting its Traffic Division on a limited basis. This will be the first time since 2021 PPB has had a dedicated traffic division.

According to PPB, the division will consist, of two sergeants, 10 motor officers and two officers in cars working seven days a week. Patrols will be limited from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“In 2021, I made the difficult decision to have our traffic officers go to the precincts in order to answer 911 emergency calls for service,” said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. “Though we are still deeply challenged with our staffing, we have seen the rise in fatal crashes, and have heard from our community that they want and expect traffic enforcement to help keep our roadways safe for all users. In addition, our new officers have not been able to do a rotation through traffic to learn these valuable skills.”

PPB says in addition to assisting in traffic-related calls, the division will be prioritizing DUII detection and responding to deadly and serious crashes. The officers will also enforce traffic laws in high-crash areas.

In 2022, Portland had 68 deadly crashes. This was the highest since 1987, according to PPB.

