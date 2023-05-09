Salem to revise restrictions on homeless camping in compliance with new bills

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem is rolling back restrictions on camping due to two bills that passed two years ago and will go into effect this summer. Those bills limit the power cities and counties have to regulate camping on public property.

Right now, Salem City Code prohibits camping on all public property. Even sitting and lying on sidewalks during daytime hours is banned, so is leaving personal property unattended on a sidewalk for two or more hours.

SEE ALSO: Tools worth $300,000 stolen from Portland landscaping company

However, city officials say those rules aren’t being enforce right now anyways.

Under the new bills, camping would be restricted to specific areas including parks, buildings, residential zones, and areas designated by the city manager. Camping would also be required to be ADA compliant, and keep a clear 36-inch path if the camp is near a walkway.

The bills also mean repealing any ordinance that bans leaving personal property unattended.

City Council held a meeting on the proposed changes Monday night. People who live in Salem weighed in, with some saying they don’t mind homeless people camping near their neighborhoods.

“A tidy tent in a neighborhood has no negative impact, unless behavior or health or safety issues come up,” Lynelle Wilcox said.

Others voiced concerns for their safety, saying people shouldn’t be able to camp wherever they want.

“We see the damage of unmanaged camps in our parks, along our roads, rivers, and streams. We are spending thousands of dollars to clean up unmanaged camps. Unmanaged camps are known for their violence, sexual assaults, and other criminal activity. Unmanaged camps are also an extreme fire danger to our community,” Mark Wigg said. “Please let’s establish some managed safe, sanitary campgrounds and RV parks in our industrial areas.”

SEE ALSO: Clatsop County limited paratransit bus service resumes using ODOT grant

The bills are expected to take effect in July.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.