PACIFIC CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Officials say a second sinkhole has opened at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area, just inches away from one that formed in January.

The second sinkhole was discovered Monday and is reportedly just 10 inches from the first. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the new sinkhole is roughly 10 feet across and about 30 feet deep and developed within the safety fence of the first sinkhole.

Second sinkhole opens at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast. (Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept.)

“We ask that visitors respect this barrier and all park safety barriers and that they keep pets on leashes and children away from the edges. We are monitoring the site daily, but it’s a dynamic environment. The soft sandstone cliffs can give way without warning, which is why it’s important to respect safety fences everywhere in the park,” said Park Ranger Supervisor Travis Korbe.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says they are working with a geologist to help determine the best location for permanent safety fencing to keep visitors away from the sinkholes.

