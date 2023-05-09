State Capitol: New secretary of state replaces Fagan; Senate stalemate continues

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A big transition began Monday in one of Oregon’s top state offices.

Embattled Secretary of State Shemia Fagan formally stepped down from her role, paving the way for her temporary replacement to step in. Cheryl Myers, former Deputy Secretary of State, officially began as Acting Secretary of State Monday afternoon. She’ll have the job until Gov. Tina Kotek names a replacement to serve the rest of Fagan’s term.

It has been a whirlwind week for the state’s top elections official. Last week, it was revealed she was working as a consultant for a cannabis company, where the owners were her political donors. The scandal eventually led to Fagan’s resignation.

FOX 12 political analyst John Horvick with DHM research said Fagan’s replacement will have to be chosen wisely.

“The secretary of state is first in line in succession for the governor,” Horvick said. “The secretary of state is usually seen as someone who has higher political ambitions as well. The politically least likely is to take someone out of the Senate because of the balance of power there.”

Fagan faced further scrutiny because her office audits the state agency that regulates the cannabis industry. This brought Fagan even more criticism because of a massive potential conflict of interest.

Horvick said this scandal likely won’t sit well with a majority of Oregonians who already are not happy with state government, according to recent polling by DHM. “About one out of four Oregonians said that the state is headed in the right direction,” he said. “Some of that is going to be about the economy, whatever else people care about, but no doubt part of it is a reflection of whether or not people feel confident enough in their elected leaders to do right by them.”

Another Oregon political mess entered day six Monday with 10 state senate Republicans not showing up to session. They are protesting scheduled votes on major bills concerning gun control and abortion rights.

Republicans say the bills violate legislative rules because of complex wording, and Democrats claim Republicans are playing politics and using this excuse to stall the bills.

Senate president Rob Wagner abruptly ended the Senate session once again Monday morning after roll call, with the next session scheduled for Tuesday morning.

If several of those missing Republican senators continue their walkout until Friday, they would potentially have 10 unexcused absences, which would be the number barring them from running for re-election in the future under a newly-passed state law.

