Suspect arrested in Reed neighborhood murder investigation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the April murder of a woman in the Reed neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police found 28-year-old April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe dead after officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Colt Drive just before 11:30 p.m. April 15.
The medical examiner confirmed Newcomb-Cripe died of homicide by gunshot wound.
According to PPB, 29-year-old Adam Jamal Burns was arrested by US Marshals, with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department on Monday. A warrant had been issued for Burns’ arrest for the murder of Newcomb-Cripe.
Burns is being charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
