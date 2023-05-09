SW Portland homes fill with water after torrential rain storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mother Nature was letting the streets of Portland have it Monday.

But traffic flow was far from the only thing impacted. As Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to calls from worried homeowners, saying parts of some homes looked more like swimming pools. From flooded garages, crawl spaces, front yards and backyards.

“Our whole yard was six inches deep,” Steve Mauldin said. “Our backyard was six inches deep.”

Nancy Bird said there wasn’t a chance her dog was getting a walk, but Cindy Mauldin’s dog had other plans.

No injuries were reported. PF&R said 14 homes were at risk due to a ruptured culvert.

“Which then allowed the creek to run down under our house like a river,” Steve Mauldin said. “Into her garage. Into their garage.”

Steve Mauldin said flooding around here isn’t anything new.

“We’ve had water running underneath our house for years.” he said. “I call the city every day for five years until they finally came out and put in that larger catch basin.”

Neighbors said they spent much of the day either trying to protect their homes or clearing away flood water. They were hoping anything of significance isn’t afloat.

Steve Mauldin said he’s concerned about his livelihood. He’s also a bit frustrated that the structural integrity of his home is at risk, especially the support pillars beneath the home.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they got washed out today,” he said. “We might not have any support under our back bedroom now.”

