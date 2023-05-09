Today we start to transition to much warmer weather

Happy Tuesday everyone,

Today has been the transition day we expected it to be. This afternoon we are getting close to average, in the mid to upper 60s, with average overnight temperatures expected in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow it will get back into the 70s, which we’ve only seen once this month. Temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 70s for a couple of days, then Friday it will be back into the 80s and we haven’t seen that since the three day 80s stretch late last month. Once we reach Saturday there is a chance for three 90-degree days in a row. All have a chance to meet or break the high records as well as the low records. Overnight temperatures should stay in the upper 50s to low 60s during this stretch of warm weather. Tuesday it drops back into the upper 80s, which is still nearly 20 degrees above average for this time in May.

Other than a chance for afternoon/evening thunderstorms on the Cascades tomorrow, conditions are set to be mostly to completely sunny for the extended forecast.

