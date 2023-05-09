Woodburn police seek help locating missing 60-year-old man

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Edward “Brandon” Stowers, 60, was last seen leaving his home on Monday, May 8, at about 9:20 a.m. and has not been seen of heard from since. Police say Stowers has medical conditions that require medication which he does not have in his possession. He also left his wallet and credit cards behind.

Stowers left in his red 2018 Hyundai Elantra with Oregon license plate 231LQK. The car has a sunroof.

Car similar to the one Edward "Brandon" Stowers is driving (Woodburn Police Department)

Stowers is described by police as an African American man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with short black and gray hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Stowers whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.