1 dead after motorhome burns completely in Longview(Longview Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a motorhome completely burned in Longview, Wash. on Wednesday morning, according to the Longview Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of California Way in the “early morning” to reports of explosions and heavy smoke coming from a motorhome. Crews also said they could see the smoke column from the station.

Crews arrived within minutes of the report and found a large motorhome “engulfed” in flames behind a business, they said.

Using water, they quickly knocked down the fire, allowing firefighters to search the vehicle.

Inside the destroyed motorhome, they found the body of a person who had “succumbed to fire conditions,” crews said.

According to the battalion chief, the vehicle did not have a working smoke alarm.

“It’s that time of year we are getting our recreational vehicles prepared for summer travel, and it is important to check those living spaces for working smoke alarms,” the battalion chief said.

No other injuries were reported and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby structures. The cause of the fire is being investigated by police and fire agencies.

