1 dead in Hazelwood neighborhood shooting.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Officers were first dispatched to the area of NE 122nd Avenue and Burnside Street at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. PPB says when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a man, dead.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the victim’s identity.

PPB says during the investigation, East Burnside Street will be closed between 122nd Avenue and 126th Avenue. MAX lines in that area are also shut down going both east and west.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833. The case number is 23-121352.

