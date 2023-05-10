17-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 7 drive-by shootings

Gun recovered by detectives
Gun recovered by detectives(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with seven drive-by shootings, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police say the 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, is connected to multiple drive-by shootings including four in Vancouver, one in Clark County and two in Portland.

SEE ALSO: Police: Man with long criminal history arrested after attacking Beaverton officer

The teen was arrested during an investigation into a shooting that happened on April 4 in the 1900 block of East 30th Street in Vancouver.

During the investigation, a firearm was recovered from a friend of the suspect. Police say testing of the gun connected it to several shootings that happened in Vancouver, Clark County and Portland.

On May 8, detectives served a search warrant on the suspect’s home in the 1900 block of West 31st Street and a white van, which was seen leaving the scene of the April 4 shooting, was parked outside.

During the search of the home, detectives found a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle that matched a shooting in Clark County and Portland, 9 mm casings that matched several Vancouver shootings, as well as stolen items from a car prowl.

Police say another juvenile boy was detained and is a person of interest in several shooting investigations. No other details about that suspect were released.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested in connection with deadly 2022 crash in Yacolt

The investigation is ongoing, and police say additional charges are likely.

