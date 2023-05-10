23 arrested during Tigard shoplifting sting; $10k merchandise recovered
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department says an early May shoplifting sting ended with 23 arrests.
According to investigators, Tigard patrol officers and detectives partnered with loss prevention employees at several retail stores May 4 for an 8-hour operation.
Over the course of the day, officers recovered over $10,000 of stolen merchandise and suspected fentanyl-laced M30 pills.
The following were arrested during the sting:
- Amya Hooks: theft 2 shoplift x2, resisting arrest
- David Dawson: theft 2 shoplift
- Tiffany Riggs: theft I shoplift
- Javonte Jeanty: theft 2 shoplift, possess of burglar tools, escape 3, arrest warrant
- Enrico Huante: theft 2 shoplift
- Lauren Henry: theft 3 shoplift, identity theft
- Gabriella Contreras: theft 1 shoplift
- Aiyana Marshall-Lautt: theft 1 shoplift
- Johnathan Varona-Nieto: theft 2 shoplift
- Ravyn Rutherford: theft 2 shoplift
- Necheri Grant: theft 2 shoplift
- Chanel Grant: theft 3 shoplift
- Nicole Jenkins: theft 2 shoplift, resisting arrest
- 14-year-old girl: theft 3 shoplift
- 17-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift
- 15-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
- 15-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
- 15-year-old boy: theft 2 shoplift
- 16-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
- 15-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift
- 16-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift
- 17-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
- 16-year-old boy: theft 2 shoplift
The Tigard police thanked the Beaverton, Tualatin and Vancouver police departments for their help in the mission.
