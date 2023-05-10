23 arrested during Tigard shoplifting sting; $10k merchandise recovered

Tigard Police
Tigard Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department says an early May shoplifting sting ended with 23 arrests.

According to investigators, Tigard patrol officers and detectives partnered with loss prevention employees at several retail stores May 4 for an 8-hour operation.

Over the course of the day, officers recovered over $10,000 of stolen merchandise and suspected fentanyl-laced M30 pills.

The following were arrested during the sting:

  1. Amya Hooks: theft 2 shoplift x2, resisting arrest
  2. David Dawson: theft 2 shoplift
  3. Tiffany Riggs: theft I shoplift
  4. Javonte Jeanty: theft 2 shoplift, possess of burglar tools, escape 3, arrest warrant
  5. Enrico Huante: theft 2 shoplift
  6. Lauren Henry: theft 3 shoplift, identity theft
  7. Gabriella Contreras: theft 1 shoplift
  8. Aiyana Marshall-Lautt: theft 1 shoplift
  9. Johnathan Varona-Nieto: theft 2 shoplift
  10. Ravyn Rutherford: theft 2 shoplift
  11. Necheri Grant: theft 2 shoplift
  12. Chanel Grant: theft 3 shoplift
  13. Nicole Jenkins: theft 2 shoplift, resisting arrest
  14. 14-year-old girl: theft 3 shoplift
  15. 17-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift
  16. 15-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
  17. 15-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
  18. 15-year-old boy: theft 2 shoplift
  19. 16-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
  20. 15-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift
  21. 16-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift
  22. 17-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift
  23. 16-year-old boy: theft 2 shoplift

The Tigard police thanked the Beaverton, Tualatin and Vancouver police departments for their help in the mission.

