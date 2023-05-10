23 arrested during Tigard shoplifting sting; $10k merchandise recovered

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department says an early May shoplifting sting ended with 23 arrests.

According to investigators, Tigard patrol officers and detectives partnered with loss prevention employees at several retail stores May 4 for an 8-hour operation.

Over the course of the day, officers recovered over $10,000 of stolen merchandise and suspected fentanyl-laced M30 pills.

The following were arrested during the sting:

Amya Hooks: theft 2 shoplift x2, resisting arrest David Dawson: theft 2 shoplift Tiffany Riggs: theft I shoplift Javonte Jeanty: theft 2 shoplift, possess of burglar tools, escape 3, arrest warrant Enrico Huante: theft 2 shoplift Lauren Henry: theft 3 shoplift, identity theft Gabriella Contreras: theft 1 shoplift Aiyana Marshall-Lautt: theft 1 shoplift Johnathan Varona-Nieto: theft 2 shoplift Ravyn Rutherford: theft 2 shoplift Necheri Grant: theft 2 shoplift Chanel Grant: theft 3 shoplift Nicole Jenkins: theft 2 shoplift, resisting arrest 14-year-old girl: theft 3 shoplift 17-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift 15-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift 15-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift 15-year-old boy: theft 2 shoplift 16-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift 15-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift 16-year-old boy: theft 3 shoplift 17-year-old girl: theft 2 shoplift 16-year-old boy: theft 2 shoplift

The Tigard police thanked the Beaverton, Tualatin and Vancouver police departments for their help in the mission.

