The Albina Arts Center seeking new owner

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Albina Arts Center is looking for a new owner.

For six decades, The Albina Arts Center has been an important hub for arts, events and social gatherings for Portland’s Black community. After a year-long collaboration among dozens of Black community leaders, a new set of guidelines for the arts center has been formed.

SEE ALSO: County breaks ground on $52M Albina Library expansion project in NE Portland

These include it being Black-led, creating a safe and healing space for the Black community and a commitment to revitalizing, activating and potentially expanding the existing building.

A selection committee will review applicants and submit a new owner recommendation by the end of the summer.

For more information on The Albina Arts Center, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
Missing 2-year-old found near Hubbard
KPTV File Image
Portland woman, teen killed in crash on I-5 near Albany
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
4 injured after truck smashes through bar in Boring, owner says it’s not the first time
A business had $300,000 worth of tools stolen last month.
Tools worth $300,000 stolen from Portland landscaping company
Eight people were arrested in a retail theft mission near Mall 205 in Portland.
Homicide suspect, 7 others arrested in E Portland retail theft mission

Latest News

The Albina Arts Center seeking new owner
SW Portland worker hit by concrete truck pump
Butane canisters catch fire at Clackamas garbage dump
Crews met with ‘significant clutter’ while battling house fire in NE Portland