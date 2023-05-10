The Albina Arts Center seeking new owner

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Albina Arts Center is looking for a new owner.

For six decades, The Albina Arts Center has been an important hub for arts, events and social gatherings for Portland’s Black community. After a year-long collaboration among dozens of Black community leaders, a new set of guidelines for the arts center has been formed.

These include it being Black-led, creating a safe and healing space for the Black community and a commitment to revitalizing, activating and potentially expanding the existing building.

A selection committee will review applicants and submit a new owner recommendation by the end of the summer.

