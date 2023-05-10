Marion County deputies investigating possible threat at Jefferson High School

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a possible threat at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with officers from other agencies, have responded to the high school at 2200 Southeast Talbot Road Southeast. The sheriff’s office says there are no confirmed reports of anyone injured.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

