Missing Portland foster child last seen nearly 6 months ago

Betty Villalobos Reyes and Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes.
Betty Villalobos Reyes and Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes.(Oregon Dept. of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help finding a 7-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

According to DHS, Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes, 7, a child in foster care was last seen on or around Nov. 29, 2022, in Portland.

Officials say Isabella may be with her parents Betty Villalobos Reyes and Andres Sebastian Francisco. According to family members who spoke with investigators, no one has seen or spoken to the parents or Isabella since October. The family may also have relatives in Alabama and Tennessee and has several relatives in Mexico.

  • Name: Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes
  • Pronouns: She/her/hers
  • Date of birth: July 17, 2015
  • Height: Unknown
  • Weight: Unknown
  • Hair: Dark brown/black
  • Eye color: Brown
  • Other identifying information: Isabella identifies as Hispanic
  • Portland Police Bureau Case: #22-344729
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children: #1469198

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Isabella and to contact, 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.

