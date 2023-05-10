New Oregon bill restricts insurance companies from using wildfire risk map

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek has signed a bill into law that will prevent insurance companies from using Oregon’s wildfire risk map as a reason to cancel policies or increase premiums.

Wildfires have ravaged parts of the state for years, putting homeowners at risk of losing their homes, and at one point their insurance policies.

Looking to prevent premiums from going up or being refused insurance all together, Senate Bill 82 was created and passed the Senate on March 21 and then the House on May 1.

The bill requires insurance companies to be upfront about whether and how wildfire risk mitigation actions could impact their custom’s underwriting and rates. Now required by law, that information has to be made available to the public.

Oregon lawmakers discussed the bill in a public hearing early last month.

“We don’t want people heading for the hills in fear or anger the next time a map comes out, so this provision is more than window dressing, it’s important. It helps our all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Senator Jeff Golden (D - District 3).

The bill also requires insurance companies to allow their customers at least two years to fix what was damaged as a result of a wildfire that occurred when the governor invokes the Emergency Conflagration Act.

Now that the bill has been signed into law, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulations says anyone having problems obtaining home or property coverage should first speak to their agent or insurance company. If after doing so the problem is still not resolved, the next step would be getting in contact with representatives from the Oregon Fair Plan.

