OSP searching for Cave Junction man considered ‘armed and very dangerous’

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

William Thomas Gillespie, 38, of Cave Junction, is wanted on a felony federal warrant. OSP says he is also wanted for questioning about the May 2022 homicide of Daniel Guess and a Jan. 2023 investigation involving felony assault, robbery, kidnapping, and strangulation.

Gillespie is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos including the word “infidel” above his right eyebrow, a fishhook below his left eye, a demon head or Japanese Oni-style tattoo on his throat, with its horns extending to both sides of his neck. He also has piercings in his ears and a dermal stud piercing below his right eye.

SEE ALSO: Outbuilding at Reynolds High School damaged by fire

OSP says Gillespie may have changed his appearance in order to elude authorities.

Gillespie is considered armed and very dangerous, according to OSP. He should not be contacted by the public.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Gillespie. Anyone with information on Gillespie’s location is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 800-442-2068.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.