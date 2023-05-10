Outbuilding at Reynolds High School damaged by fire

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - An outbuilding on the Reynolds High School campus was damaged by a fire early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:48 a.m., Gresham Fire crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Southwest Cherry Park Road. Crews arrived to the school and found a three-story building near the football field on fire.

Gresham Fire said it took crews over two hours to get the fire under control. The top two floors of the building were gutted, while the first floor mostly has water damage.

Outbuilding at Reynolds HS damaged by fire (KPTV)

Gresham Fire said the bottom floor of the building was used for equipment storage while the second and third floor were for coaches, audio, public address, and scoreboard.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

FOX 12 has reached out to the Reynolds School District to learn if the fire will have any impact on any classes Wednesday and have not yet heard back.

