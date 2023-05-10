Pair of snowy owls arrive at the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Hoot hoot hooray: The Oregon Zoo has welcomed a pair of gorgeous snowy owls.

Rocky and Banff arrived to the zoo’s North America area last month. The pair can be seen in their new habitat near the mountain goats and black bears.

“Snowy owls are known for their striking appearance, and Rocky and Banff are no exception,” said Jennifer Osburn Eliot, who oversees the zoo’s North America area. “As a male, Banff’s feathers are bright white, while female Rocky’s feathers are white with a dark bar pattern.”

The zoo says snowy owls spend a lot of their time on the ground, perching on rocks or logs, and they are active during the day. Eliot says Banff and Rocky are especially lively at dawn and dusk.

The owls’ move was recommended by the Species Survival Plan. In the wild, snowy owls are threatened by habitat loss due to climate change, according to the zoo.

