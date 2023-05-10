Pair of snowy owls arrive at the Oregon Zoo

Rocky, a female snowy owl, is settling in with male Banff at the zoo this month.
Rocky, a female snowy owl, is settling in with male Banff at the zoo this month.(Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Hoot hoot hooray: The Oregon Zoo has welcomed a pair of gorgeous snowy owls.

Rocky and Banff arrived to the zoo’s North America area last month. The pair can be seen in their new habitat near the mountain goats and black bears.

“Snowy owls are known for their striking appearance, and Rocky and Banff are no exception,” said Jennifer Osburn Eliot, who oversees the zoo’s North America area. “As a male, Banff’s feathers are bright white, while female Rocky’s feathers are white with a dark bar pattern.”

The zoo says snowy owls spend a lot of their time on the ground, perching on rocks or logs, and they are active during the day. Eliot says Banff and Rocky are especially lively at dawn and dusk.

The owls’ move was recommended by the Species Survival Plan. In the wild, snowy owls are threatened by habitat loss due to climate change, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge
File image
Salem to revise restrictions on homeless camping in compliance with new bills
Second sinkhole opens at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast.
Second sinkhole opens at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast
A business had $300,000 worth of tools stolen last month.
Tools worth $300,000 stolen from Portland landscaping company
Eight people were arrested in a retail theft mission near Mall 205 in Portland.
Homicide suspect, 7 others arrested in E Portland retail theft mission

Latest News

Police Lights
Marion County deputies investigating possible threat at Jefferson High School
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs bills at the Washington State Capitol, Tuesday, May 9, 2023,...
Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law
File image
New Oregon bill restricts insurance companies from using wildfire risk map
New Oregon bill restricts insurance companies from using wildfire risk map