Police: Man with long criminal history arrested after attacking Beaverton officer

Beaverton Police Department BPD
Beaverton Police Department BPD(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A police officer is recovering after being assaulted by a man who has a long criminal history, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

On Tuesday, at about 10:16 a.m., an officer was called to a welfare check at the intersection of Southwest Allen Boulevard and Southwest Erickson Avenue on the report of a man lying on the sidewalk. The officer found the man, later identified as 35-year-old William Joseph Schott, and tried to speak with him.

SEE ALSO: OSP searching for Cave Junction man considered ‘armed and very dangerous’

According to police, Schott began attacking the officer and at one point strangled him, causing injuries to the officer’s head and neck. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Schott fled on foot after the attack and was taken into custody less than a mile away from where it happened. According to police, Schott told investigators he was homeless and a meth user.

He has been charged with multiple crimes including resisting arrest, strangulation, and assaulting a public safety officer.

Police say Schott is a convicted felon with a criminal record consisting of 21 arrests in Oregon dating back to 2008. He has been arrested multiple times for strangulation and assault, according to police. In March 2016, he was convicted of attempting to assault an officer and resisting arrest in Clackamas County.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested in connection with deadly 2022 crash in Yacolt

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident or any other similar cases involving Schott is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department at 503-526-2260.

