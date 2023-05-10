Preparing as possible heat wave heads for Portland metro area

By Paulina Aguilar
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area is expected to reach some high temperatures this weekend and it’s important to stay cool, safe and make sure your cooling equipment is working as the warm weekend approaches.

To make sure your AC unit is up to par throughout the year, experts at Apollo Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, recommend you check your furnace and filter every 3 to 6 months. If not, it can fail earlier than it’s supposed to and won’t last as long. It can even cost a hefty penny in the long run.

First, make sure your unit is free of any odd noises and mold.

“If you see dark spots on it, you know that it’s leaking coolant and you want to make sure that you get that taken care of that immediately,” says David Nelson of Apollo Plumbing Heating, and Cooling.

SEE ALSO: Oregon preparing for 2023 fire season during wildfire awareness month

Then, set up your thermostat. Make sure to maintain it at one temperature, ideally 70 degrees. That way, when the day reaches the hottest part of the day, it doesn’t get overworked and won’t give out.

“It would still be blowing air, but it wouldn’t be cold air. It would just feel like kind of warm air coming through your vents,” says Nelson.

AC units can range from $5,000 to $10,000 to install. If you don’t have one, window units can be an affordable alternative, just make sure it’s free of debris. Fans can also be a great option. If you have a ceiling fan, make sure it turns counterclockwise. That will create a downdraft and a breeze to keep you up to six degrees cooler.

