Salem officer justified in shooting, injuring attempted murder suspect, jury finds

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Marion County Grand Jury found on Tuesday that a Salem police officer was justified in shooting and injuring a man suspected of attempted murder last week, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, in the early hours of May 1, tactical police officer Adam Waite and his unit tried to arrest 34-year-old Andrew Erling Kjostad as Kjostad was walking along Fisher Road near Market Street.

Kjostad was wanted for a “series of shootings” on April 30, including shooting into two occupied police vehicles, police said.

When police approached Kjostad on May 1, they said he tried to flee and draw a gun. In response, Waite shot him once. According to police, Kjostad was given immediate treatment for his injures and taken to Salem Hospital in police custody.

Police said no officers were injured during the arrest or April 30 shootings.

The same grand jury also indicted Kjostad:

Three counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm.

Four counts of unlawful use of a firearm.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Felony attempt to elude and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Kjostad is being held on $1 million bail and his arraignment is scheduled for May 15.

