Things to do in Portland metro area for Mother’s Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – There’s still time to plan a great Mother’s Day weekend for mom! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise lists a few events happening around town to spend the weekend making mom feel special.

Activities listed:

Gray Gables High Tea: https://graygables.com/anya-and-tyler/

Opal Bloom Urban Flower Farm Floral Arrangement Class: https://opalblooms.com/workshops/

Gather Arts Chocolate Making and Wine Pairing, and other classes: https://www.gatherarts.com/calendar

14 Acres Sip and Shop Event: https://www.14acres.com/upcoming_events/mothers-day-sip-and-shop/

Unique Market: https://www.uniquemarkets.com/portland

Hoyt Arboretum Walking Tour: https://www.hoytarboretum.org/events/categories/tours/

Downtown Portland Bloom Tour: https://downtownportland.org/2023-bloom-tour/

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.