Things to do in Portland metro area for Mother’s Day weekend
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – There’s still time to plan a great Mother’s Day weekend for mom! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise lists a few events happening around town to spend the weekend making mom feel special.
Activities listed:
- Gray Gables High Tea: https://graygables.com/anya-and-tyler/
- Opal Bloom Urban Flower Farm Floral Arrangement Class: https://opalblooms.com/workshops/
- Gather Arts Chocolate Making and Wine Pairing, and other classes: https://www.gatherarts.com/calendar
- 14 Acres Sip and Shop Event: https://www.14acres.com/upcoming_events/mothers-day-sip-and-shop/
- Unique Market: https://www.uniquemarkets.com/portland
- Hoyt Arboretum Walking Tour: https://www.hoytarboretum.org/events/categories/tours/
- Downtown Portland Bloom Tour: https://downtownportland.org/2023-bloom-tour/
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.