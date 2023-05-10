Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named to All-NBA Third Team

Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard plays during an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Third Team, in an announcement Wednesday.

This marks the seventh time in Lillard’s career he’s held All-NBA honors and the second time named All-NBA Third Team.

Players also named to the All-NBA Third Team include De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis.

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers’ Lillard to make 7th NBA All-Star Game appearance

In his 11th season, Lillard posted a career-high 32.2 points (46.3% FG, 37.1% 3-PT, 91.4% FT), 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 36.3 minutes per game in 58 games.

Lillard also holds the most All-NBA honors in Blazers’ franchise history.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

