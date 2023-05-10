Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named to All-NBA Third Team
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Third Team, in an announcement Wednesday.
This marks the seventh time in Lillard’s career he’s held All-NBA honors and the second time named All-NBA Third Team.
Players also named to the All-NBA Third Team include De’Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis.
In his 11th season, Lillard posted a career-high 32.2 points (46.3% FG, 37.1% 3-PT, 91.4% FT), 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 36.3 minutes per game in 58 games.
Lillard also holds the most All-NBA honors in Blazers’ franchise history.
