Warming Trend Begins Today

Our First Heat Wave is Expected Saturday - Monday
5/10/2023
5/10/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:21 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s a mostly clear & calm start to our Wednesday, with lowland temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. A weak upper level low will drift through our region today, kicking off isolated showers & thunderstorms along the Cascades. Aside from that, we’ll see a lot of sunshine in the lower elevations. You can’t ask for a better spring forecast with valley highs in the mid 70s. We’ll see a near repeat day Thursday, but a degree or two warmer than today.

High pressure will amplify over the western United States & Canada late this week & into the weekend. Sinking air will promote lots of sunshine and dry conditions. An offshore wind will also develop, causing relative humidity (or dew points) to plummet between Saturday and early Monday. Temperatures rise faster in a drier environment, so highs should reach the low to mid 90s each day. Overnight lows will only fall into the low to mid 60s in the inner urban areas. Prepare to get those air conditioning units up & running.

We’re keeping our eyes on a bit of a curveball between late Sunday and Monday. A weak upper level low could drift in from the east, which may bring more clouds and a chance of isolated storms. If that’s the case, temperatures may need to be trimmed down a few degrees. More cloud cover would bring even warmer nights, which we don’t want during a heat wave.

There are signs we’ll drop out of the 90s by midweek, but it’ll still be very warm.

Have a great Wednesday!

