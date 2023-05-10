Warming trend continues as we head into a hot Mother’s Day weekend

Slight thunderstorm chance by Monday
By Mark Nelsen
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a fantastic spring day in the lower elevations and metro area. Bright sunshine and warmer temperatures reaching into the 70s.

Thunderstorms and showers have developed over the Cascades and some are trying to drift down into the foothill communities east of I-5. But so far, they are dying as they move closer to populated areas. There is a chance one of these does survive so we’ve got a chance for a shower or thunderstorm through the early evening hours. That said, most of us will see nothing.

Tomorrow will be just like today as strong high pressure takes over; expect bright sunshine and temperatures in the 70s again. The warmup continues Friday with temperatures jumping into the 80s in the afternoon.

We still have a heatwave, or mini-heatwave, on the way starting Saturday, but models have been backing off the intensity a bit. That means we’re expecting high temperatures right around 90 or a little over for Mother’s Day weekend. Expect a few hot hours each afternoon and early evening but late evenings through lunch each day will be comfortable.

Wx Blog
Wx Blog(kptv)

A weak system passes overhead Monday and that may keep us in the 80s with more cloud cover, but also a slight thunderstorm chance. We’ll be watching that day closely.

Even though we may avoid the technical definition of a heatwave in our area (3 days at/above 90 degrees), the weather pattern remains much warmer than normal next week. Luckily, we’ll avoid dangerous or disruptive heat issues. Enjoy the warmth after all the cool weather!

Wx Blog
Wx Blog(kptv)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge
File image
Salem to revise restrictions on homeless camping in compliance with new bills
Second sinkhole opens at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast.
Second sinkhole opens at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast
A business had $300,000 worth of tools stolen last month.
Tools worth $300,000 stolen from Portland landscaping company
Eight people were arrested in a retail theft mission near Mall 205 in Portland.
Homicide suspect, 7 others arrested in E Portland retail theft mission

Latest News

First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/10)
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/10)
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/10)
File image
Warming trend begins today
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/9)
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/9)