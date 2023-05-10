Warming trend continues as we head into a hot Mother’s Day weekend

It’s a fantastic spring day in the lower elevations and metro area. Bright sunshine and warmer temperatures reaching into the 70s.

Thunderstorms and showers have developed over the Cascades and some are trying to drift down into the foothill communities east of I-5. But so far, they are dying as they move closer to populated areas. There is a chance one of these does survive so we’ve got a chance for a shower or thunderstorm through the early evening hours. That said, most of us will see nothing.

Tomorrow will be just like today as strong high pressure takes over; expect bright sunshine and temperatures in the 70s again. The warmup continues Friday with temperatures jumping into the 80s in the afternoon.

We still have a heatwave, or mini-heatwave, on the way starting Saturday, but models have been backing off the intensity a bit. That means we’re expecting high temperatures right around 90 or a little over for Mother’s Day weekend. Expect a few hot hours each afternoon and early evening but late evenings through lunch each day will be comfortable.

A weak system passes overhead Monday and that may keep us in the 80s with more cloud cover, but also a slight thunderstorm chance. We’ll be watching that day closely.

Even though we may avoid the technical definition of a heatwave in our area (3 days at/above 90 degrees), the weather pattern remains much warmer than normal next week. Luckily, we’ll avoid dangerous or disruptive heat issues. Enjoy the warmth after all the cool weather!

