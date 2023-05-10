Woman arrested in connection with deadly 2022 crash in Yacolt

Scene photo from the Feb. 4, 2022, crash in Yacolt.
Scene photo from the Feb. 4, 2022, crash in Yacolt.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash that happened in Yacolt last year.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Ronda Knapp was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Jail for vehicular homicide after the conclusion of an investigation by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

The investigation began on Feb. 4, 2022, when deputies responded to a crash in the 26700 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road. According to the sheriff’s office, Knapp was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma when she left the roadway and hit several trees.

A passenger in the Toyota, identified as 51-year-old Steven Woolsey, died at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

Knapp was injured and treated at a local hospital. The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

No other details about the investigation have been released by the sheriff’s office.

