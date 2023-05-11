1 dead, 1 injured after crash between car, tow truck in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and other seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Portland on Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 1 p.m., police responded to a crash at Southeast Duke Street and Southeast 72nd Avenue. They found a crash between a car and a tow truck, with the driver of the car dead at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, streets are closed between Southeast 71st Avenue and Southeast 73rd Avenue, and Southeast Henry Street to Southeast Claybourne Street, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-122989.

