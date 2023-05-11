2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun recovered by detectives
17-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 7 drive-by shootings
FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge
Police Lights
Marion County deputies say no evidence of threat at Jefferson High School after anonymous call
Betty Villalobos Reyes and Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes.
Missing Portland foster child last seen nearly 6 months ago
William Thomas Gillespie
OSP searching for Cave Junction man considered ‘armed and very dangerous’

Latest News

Vancouver Public Schools proposes changes to bell schedule
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Oregon lifts many COVID-19 guidelines as federal emergency ends