Burn restrictions announced for Clackamas County over Mother’s Day weekend

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas Fire and Canby Fire districts have announced burn restrictions from Friday through Monday in parts of Clackamas County.

Canby fire officials said the forecast weather for the weekend includes dry wind, which raises the danger of wildfire spread.

The restrictions are for backyard and agricultural burning and does not include fire pits and grills, fire officials said.

People can look up the restrictions and areas included on this interactive map on Clackamas Fire’s website.

Greg Nibler with the FOX 12 digital desk spoke with Jessica Prakke from the Oregon Department of Forestry about sending firefighters to Alberta, Canada, to combat fires currently burning there. They also spoke about general forest fire safety that people can follow as they venture back out into the woods with the good weather:

