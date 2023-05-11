Burn restrictions announced for Clackamas County over Mother’s Day weekend

FILE - Firefighters with Clackamas Fire District
FILE - Firefighters with Clackamas Fire District(Clackamas Fire District)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas Fire and Canby Fire districts have announced burn restrictions from Friday through Monday in parts of Clackamas County.

Canby fire officials said the forecast weather for the weekend includes dry wind, which raises the danger of wildfire spread.

SEE ALSO: Portland care facility residents thank first responders who saved them

The restrictions are for backyard and agricultural burning and does not include fire pits and grills, fire officials said.

People can look up the restrictions and areas included on this interactive map on Clackamas Fire’s website.

SEE ALSO: Models back off on weekend heat, but add thunderstorms for some Monday afternoon

---

Greg Nibler with the FOX 12 digital desk spoke with Jessica Prakke from the Oregon Department of Forestry about sending firefighters to Alberta, Canada, to combat fires currently burning there. They also spoke about general forest fire safety that people can follow as they venture back out into the woods with the good weather:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun recovered by detectives
17-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 7 drive-by shootings
FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge
Betty Villalobos Reyes and Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes.
Missing Portland foster child last seen nearly 6 months ago
Police Lights
Marion County deputies say no evidence of threat at Jefferson High School after anonymous call
William Thomas Gillespie
OSP searching for Cave Junction man considered ‘armed and very dangerous’

Latest News

KPTV file image
Salem father charged with 2022 murder of baby
More than 100 tourniquet kits delivered to Wilsonville High School
WWI Mother’s Day letter returned to soldier’s granddaughter in Beaverton
File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’