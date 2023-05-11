Long-term homeless numbers drop in Portland area, yearly count finds

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The number of people in the Portland metro area who are “chronically homeless” dropped since last year, according to the 2023 Point in Time Count, jointly released by the three metro counties on Wednesday.

The counties are federally required to gather data on residents experiencing homelessness in a single night once each year. This was the first year that Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties released a “fully combined” Point in Time Count, county officials said.

In the 2023 count, the number of people who reported a long spell of homelessness and a disabling condition, the federal definition of “chronic homelessness,” fell 17%.

SEE ALSO: Wheeler seeks strategy to make Portland taxes more manageable

The count took place over the week of Jan. 25-31, 2023. They asked survey participants where they slept the night of Jan. 24 and drew from shelter and transitional housing data for that night. The counties have also been working to supplement the Point in Time Count with by-name lists, which have grown as outreach and other engagement services have expanded, reaching people who otherwise would not have been counted.

According to county officials in both Washington and Clackamas, the number of people counted as homeless overall fell compared with 2022. As did those specifically listed as unsheltered. Despite including by-name lists for the first time, Washington County still saw overall rates of homelessness decrease, officials said.

Multnomah County officials said that while their count survey numbers decreased from 2022, their overall count numbers increased, which they said was from the inclusion of the county’s growing by-name lists.

“Even with more organizations and surveyors participating in the Street Count this year compared with 2022, and an app tracking surveys in real time, Multnomah County’s Street Count survey number was still smaller this year, falling from 1,641 in 2022 to 1,604 in 2023,” county officials said.

The overall decreases were linked to new and expanded shelter capacity and housing services across all three counties, officials said.

Jes Larson, Washington County Housing Services Assistant Director, said, “We are seeing the impact of these new programs every day, as people who have been homeless for years are finally able to get inside. The Point in Time Count is just one part of the story, but we are glad to see these results reflect the impact of our rapidly growing housing options in Washington County.”

SEE ALSO: Clark County starts emergency mental, behavioral health response team

The numbers released Wednesday were only the “top-line” results, and city and county officials will be publishing a more detailed report later in the year, they said.

Multnomah County: 6,297 people

1,604 unsheltered people from traditional Street Count surveys

2,340 unsheltered people from enhanced system data collection

1,821 in shelter

532 in transitional housing

Washington County: 773 people

165 unsheltered people from traditional Street Count surveys

65 unsheltered people from enhanced system data collection

464 in shelter

79 in transitional housing

Clackamas County: 410 people

178 unsheltered people from traditional Street Count surveys

182 in shelter

50 in transitional housing

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.