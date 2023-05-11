Families advocate to make Oregon’s paid parent caregiver program permanent

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A temporary program that allowed Oregon parents to serve as paid caregivers to their minor disabled children is coming to an end this Thursday along with the PHE, or Public Health Emergency.

“It’s really scary,” said Hannah Layman, a mom in the program. “It’s really scary for our kids and it’s really scary for all the families that are dealing with us right now.”

Layman has a 9-year-old named Jace with Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare genetic disorder caused by a deletion of the long arm of the chromosome. She says he is nonverbal, nonmobile and needs 100% assistance with everything.

“He has been under my care 100% of the time,” said Layman. “Since COVID started, Jace has not had a single caregiver that has stayed consistent, which means I’ve had to quit my job. I’ve had to do online distance-learning and work from home and be a caregiver. In talking with his disabilities worker for the state, I fought and fought and fought for more hours for him so I could be able to be paid for some of this timeframe. My husband is a full-time electrician, we have a mortgage to pay, you know how it goes.”

Layman says after over 2 years, she finally had enough hours this past December. Now, with the temporary program ending, she says it feels like the rug has been ripped from under her family and other families.

“It’s really scary,” said Layman. “For Jace, for our family. This care doesn’t stop, right? I care for him 100% of the time. Jace is in therapy four days a week in Eugene. He goes to school for half days because the special education programs in all of the communities are such a mess most of the time. We drive up to Portland multiple times a month. I’ve always worked part-time to where I could supplement until COVID hit. We also have a 15-month-old little guy. All of these families are going to be without because they don’t get an income. They aren’t going to be able to receive this 40 hours of income. I know the state constantly talks about the budget, but they are going to see the low-income housing budget go up because these families aren’t going to be able to afford their rent. They’re going to see homes foreclosed on because these families aren’t going to be able to afford their mortgage. They’re going to notice a decrease in funding of schools because parents aren’t going to be able to keep their kids in public school because they have to go back to work. You can’t even imagine how many times during the week we get calls saying they have inadequate staffing so we have to keep our children at home. So budgeting for this is so small compared to what’s going to happen when this goes away. You can’t put a price tag on these kids. It’s so hard, it’s so stressful, and it’s so heartbreaking for our kids that they have to deal with the stress of their parents’ financials because the state is letting them down.”

The program was created in 2020 amidst a caregiver shortage and in part to stop the spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable children, according to Calli Ross, another mom in the program.

“Starting in about 2019, a group of parents got together and started pushing politicians for a bill to be a paid parent caregiver state,” said Ross. “The response at the time was ‘no, absolutely not, that’s never going to happen in Oregon’ and then the pandemic happened. We are experiencing this giant nursing and caregiver shortage, so the same parents went back to the politicians and said ‘Hey, can we apply for this temporary program’ and at that time they were able to get under a Medicaid rule so that the state pays for 1/3 of the program and federal dollars pay for 2/3 of the program. What they found was over the last two years it’s the most widely successful disability program we have ever seen.”

Ross was approved for the program a few months after it was launched in Oregon. She says it’s been beneficial to her family.

“I think it’s common knowledge that poverty and disability go hand in hand and we certainly experienced that,” said Ross. “It allowed my husband to cut down to one job a week. It really opened up a whole new world for my son in terms of being able to just provide him basic things like therapies, we bought him a toilet chair, and we were able to start saving for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle and were able to get him out in the community more. It really became life-changing. We had housing and food stability. We had the ability to just be a normal family without all the stresses that disability often brings.”

With knowledge that the program was temporary, she and other parents advocated to state organizations and lawmakers to make the program permanent.

The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Disabilities Services sent the following statement in response to the temporary program coming to an end:

The temporary program allowing parents to serve as paid caregivers for their minor children ends May 11 when the federal public health emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 expires. The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS) has administered the temporary program since early in the pandemic. The program helped reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection for the most vulnerable children in Oregon’s intellectual and developmental disabilities system by providing a temporary option to reduce the number of outside caregivers coming into their homes. Because this allowance was based on the PHE declaration, ODDS has strived to be clear that without legislative action this allowance would end with the PHE. ODDS cannot extend the current program because it was created through a temporary federal authority that expires with the PHE (1135 authority). The implementation of a permanent option to pay parents of their minor children is a legislative matter. The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to make paid parent caregivers a permanent option in Senate Bill 91. Please note: The eligibility criteria for paid parent caregivers under Senate Bill 91 differ from the temporary COVID-19 option. ODDS understands how the end of this program is unsettling to some families who have come to depend upon it. If the Legislature passes a permanent solution, it will still take time for ODDS to get federal approvals and set up the new program. Since announcing federal approval for the temporary option and throughout the PHE, ODDS has urged parent caregivers and their case management support teams to continually plan for this transition, identify alternate providers and work with those providers to schedule needed supports. ODDS has reinforced this message consistently over the past three years in its communications, starting when the temporary option first became available in January 2021 and upon the notification of each federal PHE extension. ODDS has shared resources to assist parents with this transition, worked with its case management partners to assist families through this transition, and hosted webinars and legislative updates about this transition. ODDS stands ready to implement any legislation related to a permanent paid parent program.

There is currently a bill in the works, Senate Bill 91, that would make this program permanent, but if passed it wouldn’t be implemented until next year and would only help a small fraction of the families the temporary program currently helps.

“The bill is currently in ways and means, but it won’t be enacted until July 2024,” said Ross. “We are very glad for this foot in the door bill, but it is a crumb of what is needed. I mean out of the 400 families that will qualify or will be eligible for it, only 40 to 50 will be served with the budget that it is given. So it’s a foot in the door, but it’s not what we need, and currently there will be 440 families that will be losing their stability come May 11 and nobody is doing anything. The Governor’s office says ‘well, we warned you’, and we’re like’ we know, we knew it was coming, but there’s nobody to take our place’. There are no more caregivers. There are no more nurses than there were before the pandemic.”

She says with the program coming to an end, the results could be disastrous.

“Currently my husband works one job, but once this ends and our savings runs out, he’ll have to go back to going to work two jobs,” said Ross. “My son is 24/7 care, so I am up with him all night and I am also up with him most of the day. It’s not sustainable. We’re looking at moving out of state to a state that does have a program, but of course there’s a large cost involved there. We’ve been living on a shoestring, trying to save money for years, and we’re terrified of losing our little boy. We know if we put him somewhere that is not home nobody will care for him like we care for him. He’s oxygen dependent and has seizures where he stops breathing and needs to be bagged. We’ve had caregivers put him in the hospital before - not that they’re not trying, but they’re not trained and not there long enough so I’m terrified to have him somewhere where he isn’t with us, knowing what he needs all the time.”

She and other parents are urging lawmakers to do something, especially as other states are making similar programs permanent.

“I would love Governor Kotek to listen to us,” said Ross. “She is so big on housing stability and we have a program right now that is supporting 440 families. If you want parents and children to be housed, then you have to give them the opportunity to work for these kind of things. We have the successful program, but suddenly with it being pulled out, you’re going to look at families that are going to have to surrender their children. We need these elected officials to find the urgency to understand that this is a crisis, it’s around the corner, and families are going to lose everything, including their children. It’s incredibly frustrating to see others in other states able to talk to their governors and saying ‘OK well, even if we can’t get the federal dollars behind this, the state supports it and the state will find a way to extend this’. We’ve seen that with states like Idaho and Arizona, as to where Oregon has put up all of these barriers.”

Paige Hall, another mom involved in the program advocating for it to become permanent, shared how the program has impacted her family.

“I’m a single parent of a disabled child who is autistic and non-speaking with drug-resistant epilepsy so it’s manageable with medication, but it still affects him to a great degree,” said Hall. “I went to working full-time plus overtime, so 40-60 hours a week, down to about 20-24 hours a week without having consistent quality care for him. The caregivers we did get would burn out and it just become unreliable, so I would have to make up that time that they weren’t available. I just really added a lot of extra responsibility onto my plate that was already overflowing. We ended up having to rely on things like state assistance in order to get by and this program has allowed me to become financially stable and it’s allowed my son to be more included in the community. It’s allowed him to have more consistent and reliable schedule, which is less stressful to his mental and physical health. When he becomes distressed, even emotionally that adds more seizures into his life and really complicates things. He’s not able to complete a school day if he has seizures. There’s physical harm that goes along with that and also, it’s just really tiring on him mentally. So we went from having upwards of 3 to 4 hospital visits a month to having zero hospitalizations due to his epilepsy in the last two years that he’s had me as his caregiver and I really think that that’s just due to the consistent and quality care that he’s been receiving from me . Then there’s the whole financial aspect. I don’t have to worry about how I’m going to buy food, how I’m going to buy gas, if I’m going to be able to pay the electric bill or my rent. Overall, it’s just brought complete stability and comfort to our family, and it gives my son a really positive environment to grow in as well. So that’s the big benefit for us.”

She has been a part of the program since it first began; now that it’s going away, she’s concerned for not only her family, but for others.

“It’s hurtful,” said Hall. “I never thought that I would get to be my son’s caregiver. I’ve always had to worry about the kind of care that he was receiving and making sure that he’s in the best environment that he can be in and now, now I’ve been able to have that chance. I’ve been able to give him such a good positive and consistent environment to be in and to see him grow over these last two years is astronomical. That money is already there and allocated for our children, so why can’t they just allow the parents to use that money it’s there and it’s waiting on our children? It’s really frustrating and disheartening because we’ve seen such positive results and it’s not just my family. It’s multiple families throughout Oregon who have seen just the most amazing and exponential growth in their children because just being able to have their parents care for them. Having the consistency and quality alone is what made the difference. 100% Oregon should be right up there with the rest of the states. You know they already created a program to help. All they have to do is just change some verbiage. It’s just one word away. All they have to do is say yes. All they have to do is say yes and allow this. Our children deserve that. Our children deserve to have safe positive consistent and reliable care.”

Kellie Hayes says like many families, hers was negatively impacted over the pandemic.

“Both my husband and I lost our jobs, had to go through unemployment,” said Hayes. “With losing our jobs, we lost our healthcare which had us on the Oregon Health Plan. Being on the Oregon Health Plan allowed my husband to go to a doctor after he was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called myelofibrosis. It’s been a difficult road. My husband cannot get sick. Once we were approved for the program, this allowed me to be able to care for both of my boys without having fear of having other people in my house to care for my son. It allowed me to be able to continue to take him to do the things he was doing: therapy, school.”

Hayes says her husband then had a seizure that left him hospitalized, with doctors saying he will have to be on medication the rest of his life to keep the seizures at bay.

“Someone has to be with him at night since he has nocturnal seizures, as does my son,” said Hayes. “So I watch them to make sure they don’t seize in the middle of the night because if it lasts a certain amount of time they could get brain damage. I kept thinking to myself how am I going to manage my husband’s new diagnosis, take care of my son, and get a job outside of our home while keeping them both safe? I have to watch them at night since they can’t be alone, I can’t leave our son with my husband alone because if he has another seizure my 11-year-old is not going to know what to do. This program has kept us together, kept us off food stamps, and it has allowed my son to flourish. This has changed our lives, changes his life and I am scared for what’s going to happen when this ends, what’s doing to happen to my son.”

She says she and others have gone to Salem and had conversations with the Governor’s Office to make this program permanent, but follow up emails have gone unanswered. She urges officials and lawmakers to listen to parents and how this program has positively affected families across the state.

“When we are not asking to be paid parents, we are asking to be allowed to have a job,” said Hayes. “Before this I was a biochemist. It’s about having a job and having dignity in what we do. My son, before this, had these hours given to us by the state where they said we could hire a DSP, but there wasn’t anybody to hire. All we want is to be able to do that job. It doesn’t cost the state extra money to have us fill a position they said they will fill. They keep saying this is going to cost the state money, but the state has promised us and said they would help us and help our child. All we want is to be able to work the hours that were promised to us.”

A nationwide petition has been created urging CMS to keep parents and spouses as paid caregivers for those with disabilities.

