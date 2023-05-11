Future of bipartisan bills uncertain as Oregon GOP boycotts 8th day, advocates say

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Republican-led Oregon Senate protest was on day eight Wednesday, but now advocates for other bills with bipartisan support are pleading for senators to get back to work.

The Oregon State Pharmacy Association warns that if House Bill 3013 and 2725 are not signed into law this session, Oregonians will see an impact on drug prices and access to pharmacies.

But despite a phone call between party leaders Wednesday morning, the state legislature remains at a standstill.

Brian Mayo, executive director with the OSPA, says HB 3013 and 2725 would go after pharmacy benefit managers. These are like the middleman between pharmacies and the insurance companies when it comes to prescription drugs. PBMs have been criticized for under-reimbursing pharmacies for drug costs and overcharging state health care programs, which drives up the cost for everyone.

“We have significant concerns they may not be heard on the senate side once the walkout ends,” Mayo says. “Back in 2008 there were about 290 independent pharmacies open in Oregon. Now we’re down to, at the end of 2022, 90. We’ve had 10 close this year, including two just last week in Albany.”

These bills aim to regulate PBMs under the Department of Consumer and Business Services.

Mayo says this will help keep drug prices lower and keep pharmacies open. But he says this can only happen if the state legislature gets back to work before it’s too late.

“We know we can help out patients across Oregon and if we can get these bills passed, which has bipartisan support,” Mayo says. “If they don’t get heard, then we will see pharmacies close and patients suffer.”

Many of the senators who have been absent from work are getting close to 10 absences. Under Measure 113, which voters passed last November, if any one in the legislature has 10 or more “unexcused” absences, they will not be allowed to run for re-election.

Republicans say they will challenge this measure in court, even though voters overwhelmingly approved it.

