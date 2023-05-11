On the Go with Ayo at Bricks Cascade

By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A LEGO event for kids and kids at heart is taking over the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.

Bricks Cascade will feature hundreds of amazing LEGO creations. Attendees will also be able to build and play with LEGOs.

Vendors at Bricks Cascade will be selling new, vintage, and specialized LEGO accessories.

For more details about the event, click here.

