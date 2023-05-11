Investigation underway after body of man found in heavily wooded area in Camas

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a heavily wooden area in Camas.

The Camas Police Department said the remains were found on Wednesday afternoon by workers clearing vegetation in the wooden area owned by Georgia Pacific Corporation, west of the mill.

According to police, the condition of the remains indicate it was not a recent death.

The remains have been turned over to the medical examiner’s office who will determine the cause of death. The identity of the man is not yet known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

