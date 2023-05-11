More than 100 tourniquet kits delivered to Wilsonville High School

Wilsonville High School is receiving a life-saving gift just one year after a school resource officer helped saved a student's life.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Wilsonville High School is receiving a life-saving gift just one year after a school resource officer helped saved a student’s life.

Zachary Keirsey is a deputy sheriff with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, currently assigned to the City of Wilsonville and works as a school resource officer for Wilsonville High School which happens to be where he graduated from.

RELATED: Wilsonville staff, SRO save student’s life after sudden cardiac arrest

Last year, Keirsey, along with school staff, helped save the life of a senior just days before graduation. He now teaches first aid and safety classes at the school. His goal is to make sure everyone at the school is prepared for emergencies.

Keirsey says one day a student in his class asked if the schools had tourniquet on hand, and that’s what gave the officer an idea. He then reached out to the Oregon Freemason’s who partnered with a local company to get a tourniquet for every staff and student at the school.

On Thursday, 115 tourniquet kits were presented to Wilsonville High School. The police department plans to partner with the school to train the staff and any interested students on how to use them in case of an emergency.

Members of Oregon Freemason’s told FOX 12 that throughout the years they’ve always maintained a community relationship with local schools and groups, and they’re happy to help.

SEE ALSO: Yamhill-Carlton HS softball coach celebrates 26th season with the Tigers

FOX 12 also spoke with students at the event who say they think this is a big step up for them and want to learn more and say they’re proud of their school.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun recovered by detectives
17-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 7 drive-by shootings
FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge
Betty Villalobos Reyes and Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes.
Missing Portland foster child last seen nearly 6 months ago
Police Lights
Marion County deputies say no evidence of threat at Jefferson High School after anonymous call
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs bills at the Washington State Capitol, Tuesday, May 9, 2023,...
Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

Latest News

More than 100 tourniquet kits delivered to Wilsonville High School
Mother's Day letter from 1919
WWI Mother’s Day letter returned to soldier’s granddaughter in Beaverton
WWI Mother’s Day letter returned to soldier’s granddaughter in Beaverton
File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’