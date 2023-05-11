More than 100 tourniquet kits delivered to Wilsonville High School

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Wilsonville High School is receiving a life-saving gift just one year after a school resource officer helped saved a student’s life.

Zachary Keirsey is a deputy sheriff with Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, currently assigned to the City of Wilsonville and works as a school resource officer for Wilsonville High School which happens to be where he graduated from.

Last year, Keirsey, along with school staff, helped save the life of a senior just days before graduation. He now teaches first aid and safety classes at the school. His goal is to make sure everyone at the school is prepared for emergencies.

Keirsey says one day a student in his class asked if the schools had tourniquet on hand, and that’s what gave the officer an idea. He then reached out to the Oregon Freemason’s who partnered with a local company to get a tourniquet for every staff and student at the school.

On Thursday, 115 tourniquet kits were presented to Wilsonville High School. The police department plans to partner with the school to train the staff and any interested students on how to use them in case of an emergency.

Members of Oregon Freemason’s told FOX 12 that throughout the years they’ve always maintained a community relationship with local schools and groups, and they’re happy to help.

FOX 12 also spoke with students at the event who say they think this is a big step up for them and want to learn more and say they’re proud of their school.

