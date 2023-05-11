Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two men shot dead in southwest Portland last week were identified Thursday by the Portland Police Bureau.

The two men, 33-year-old Dilrajpal Singh and 27-year-old Guriqbal Singh, were brothers, police said.

RELATED: Two men shot dead in SW Portland, suspect identified

On May 3 shortly before 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 9100 block of Southeast Barbur Boulevard in the Multnomah Neighborhood.

Police said they found the two victims shot dead in the parking lot of a shopping center.

SEE ALSO: Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’

A suspect was detained and later charged with the two murders. The suspect, 21-year-old Jobanpreet Singh (not related to the victims), was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.