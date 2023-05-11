Police: Shooting that injured 1, armed robbery in SE Portland possibly related

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - East precinct officers are investigating a shooting and an armed robbery early Thursday morning that they believe may be connected, according to Portland police.

At about 3 a.m., police learned that a woman was in the hospital, suffering from serious gunshot injuries.

Police say the victim was in a car with two other people driving near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

According to the victim, a car in front of them stopped and the driver got out. The victim said she drove around the car and continued heading north.

But then, the suspect car drove up beside the victim car and someone started shooting.

Police said the woman is expected to recover.

A short time later, police say multiple suspects in a car stopped next to a man walking on Southeast 139th Avenue in the 1100 block and robbed him at gunpoint.

Police say they’re investigating the possibility that the crimes involved the same suspects, but no arrests have been made.

