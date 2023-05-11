Salem father charged with 2022 murder of baby

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 25-year-old Salem man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the 2022 murder of his infant child, according to the Salem Police Department.

Edward William Casian faces first-degree murder charges for the baby’s death on April 12, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Man’s body found in Camas woods; police investigating

At about 7:30 a.m. that day, police and paramedics responded to the report of an unconscious baby who was not breathing normally. Despite efforts to resuscitate, the baby was declared dead at the scene.

Following a year-long investigation, Casian was arrested and lodged at the Marion County Jail. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.