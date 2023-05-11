Turning Warmer Each Day Through Sunday

Good morning! It’s another cool & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The warming trend will continue today as high pressure expands over the West Coast. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees, but most of us will come up shy of that mark. Today will be our last spring-like day for about a week. We’ll be entering a more summer-like pattern starting tomorrow.

The aforementioned high pressure system will really amplify between Friday and this weekend, focusing right over the top of western Canada. Computer models have backed off a bit in terms of how strong the high pressure will be over Oregon & southwest Washington. We still have some hot days ahead, but we’ve trimmed back the temperatures a bit. Temperatures will leap into the upper 80s Friday afternoon, and should make it into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The hottest temperatures should occur this weekend thanks to a dry offshore wind. In addition, overnight lows will creep into the low to mid 60s in the inner urban areas. This means we’ll be in record high AND record warm low temperature territory.

Monday also looks like it’ll be a hot day, but this part of the forecast is a bit more tricky. A weak upper level low will drift in from the east, carrying a slug of moisture with it. Our air could be very unstable for Pacific Northwest standards (in that warm environment), so a few thunderstorms will be possible. If any thunderstorms get going, they could produce heavy downpours. Temperatures will struggle to reach 90 degrees if our skies are cloudier. We may not be done adjusting Monday’s forecast. Unfortunately, more clouds could leave us with warmer nights. The warmest low temperature ever recorded in the month of May is 62 degrees. We could break that record multiple nights.

A slight cool down is expected around Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’ll still be plenty warm outside. Highs should dip into the mid 80s, with lows trending back into the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

