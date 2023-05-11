Vancouver Public Schools proposes changes to bell schedule

Vancouver Public Schools are considering changing start times for every grade level, come next school year.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Public Schools is considering changing start times for every grade level, come next school year.

At a board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snell said the main reason they are considering the move is because district officials believe the move would be beneficial for students’ mental health.

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows starting middle schools and high schools later has led to students feeling less depressed, significant reduction in local car crashes, better attendance, and higher scores on national achievement tests.

Under the district’s proposed plan, most elementary schools in the district would start 20 minutes earlier, while high school students would start an hour and 10 minutes later. Middle school students would start about 35 minutes later.

The district hopes changing the bell schedule will also help with an ongoing bus driver shortage. The idea is that if buses are running, it would impact older students, who are hopefully more responsible and can find other ways to get to school, rather than the district’s youngest learners.

SEE ALSO: Yamhill-Carlton HS softball coach celebrates 26th season with the Tigers

With elementary schools starting first, that means more buses will be available for extracurricular and sporting events in the evening after school hours.

The district is asking for community input on the proposal plan before it makes any changes to bell schedules. To fill out a survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun recovered by detectives
17-year-old Vancouver boy arrested in connection with 7 drive-by shootings
FILE--This June 29, 2012, file photo shows the Interstate 5 bridge spanning the Columbia River...
‘Derelict’ sailboat crashes into I-5 bridge
Police Lights
Marion County deputies say no evidence of threat at Jefferson High School after anonymous call
Betty Villalobos Reyes and Isabella Sebastian-Villalobes.
Missing Portland foster child last seen nearly 6 months ago
William Thomas Gillespie
OSP searching for Cave Junction man considered ‘armed and very dangerous’

Latest News

Vancouver Public Schools proposes changes to bell schedule
Oregon lifts many COVID-19 guidelines as federal emergency ends
Multnomah County health officials strongly urge public to mask indoors again.
Oregon lifts many COVID-19 guidelines as federal emergency ends
Families advocate to make Oregon’s paid parent caregiver program permanent