Vancouver Public Schools proposes changes to bell schedule

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver Public Schools is considering changing start times for every grade level, come next school year.

At a board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snell said the main reason they are considering the move is because district officials believe the move would be beneficial for students’ mental health.

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows starting middle schools and high schools later has led to students feeling less depressed, significant reduction in local car crashes, better attendance, and higher scores on national achievement tests.

Under the district’s proposed plan, most elementary schools in the district would start 20 minutes earlier, while high school students would start an hour and 10 minutes later. Middle school students would start about 35 minutes later.

The district hopes changing the bell schedule will also help with an ongoing bus driver shortage. The idea is that if buses are running, it would impact older students, who are hopefully more responsible and can find other ways to get to school, rather than the district’s youngest learners.

With elementary schools starting first, that means more buses will be available for extracurricular and sporting events in the evening after school hours.

The district is asking for community input on the proposal plan before it makes any changes to bell schedules. To fill out a survey, click here.

