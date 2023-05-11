Victim in deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting identified.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Officers were first dispatched to the area of NE 122nd Avenue and Burnside Street at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. PPB says when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, now identified as 37-year-old Justin Joki, dead.

SEE ALSO: Investigation underway after body of man found in heavily wooded area in Camas

The Medical Examiner has determined Joki died by homicide by gunshot.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.