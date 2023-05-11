Victim in deadly Hazelwood neighborhood shooting identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Officers were first dispatched to the area of NE 122nd Avenue and Burnside Street at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. PPB says when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, now identified as 37-year-old Justin Joki, dead.

The Medical Examiner has determined Joki died by homicide by gunshot.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

