Washington County K9 finds 110 lbs. of meth during traffic stop.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve seized nearly 110 lbs. of meth during a traffic stop.

According to officials, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office WIN Team, with Clackamas County Interagency Task Force, stopped a vehicle on I-5 heading toward Washington County in early May. A WCSO K9 then alerted deputies near the car’s trunk.

Investigators soon discovered nearly 110 lbs. of meth inside.

One person was taken into custody. The WCSO says their identity will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

