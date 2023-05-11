Winterhawks pick first female American in WHL Draft.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Winterhawks have made history by picking the first female American selected in the Western Hockey League Draft.

Morgan Stickney, 15, is a goaltender who was selected by the Winterhawks as the 215th overall pick in the tenth round of the WHL Draft.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Winterhawks and to now be a part of this organization is a dream come true,” Stickney said. “To be drafted in the same league (Canadian Hockey League) as Manon Rhéaume and drafted to a team with a history of goalie legacy is an honor. I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point and I look forward to what’s to come.”

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named to All-NBA Third Team

Playing the 2022-23 season with Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U women’s program, Stickney held a 23-4-3 record across 33 games with a sterling .928 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average.

“Morgan has excelled at the highest levels of USA Hockey. Her play for the LA Jr. Kings and Shattucks St. Mary’s is well deserving of recognition with our selection in the WHL Draft,” said Winterhawks Assistant to the General Manager and Director of Scouting Mike Coflin. “We are already looking forward to hosting Morgan and all our new Winterhawks prospects at the Neely Cup training camp in late August, and this will be a very rewarding hockey experience for her.”

Since 2017, Stickney has won 37 tournaments, earning 2023 North American Elite Female Showcase Most Outstanding Goaltender honors along the way.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.