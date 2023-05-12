Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson

FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football...
FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.

The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions.

Harris’ group includes Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

