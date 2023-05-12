Former Milwaukie police officer charged for on-duty misconduct

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A former Milwaukie police officer is facing criminal charges based on incidents while on duty for the department, officials announced Friday.

On May 10, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office reportedly informed the Milwaukie P.D. they’d be charging former officer David McVeigh with Official Misconduct in the First Degree based on undisclosed incidents.

ORS 162.415 – Official Misconduct in the first-degree states:

  • A public servant commits the crime of official misconduct in the first degree if: (a) With intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another: (A) the public servant knowingly fails to perform a duty imposed upon the public servant by law or one clearly inherent in the nature of the office; Or (B) The public servant knowingly performs an act constituting an unauthorized exercise in official duties. Official misconduct in the first degree is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the Milwaukie P.D., McVeigh began working as an officer in March 2016 before being fired in March 2023.

The department says after learning of the allegations, it turned the matter over to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for outside criminal investigation.

“I would like to thank the complainant for speaking out and thank the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for investigating this matter, seeking truth and justice,” said Milwaukie Police Chief Luke Strait.

The Milwaukie P.D. asks if anyone has related concerns about McVeigh’s alleged misconduct, to contact Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 503-723-4949.

