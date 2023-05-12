On the Go with Ayo for St. Johns Parade and ‘Bizarre’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Music, food, creators and more are headed to the St. Johns neighborhood this weekend for an annual celebration.

The St. Johns Parade and Bizarre will be held this Saturday.

The family-fun parade kicks off at noon and features community organizations and public figures.

At the bizarre, attendees will see a lineup of musicians, artisans, makers, creators, food vendors, community groups, and much more.

