On the Go with Ayo for St. Johns Parade and ‘Bizarre’

Music, food, creators and more are headed to the St. Johns neighborhood this weekend for an annual celebration.
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Music, food, creators and more are headed to the St. Johns neighborhood this weekend for an annual celebration.

The St. Johns Parade and Bizarre will be held this Saturday.

The family-fun parade kicks off at noon and features community organizations and public figures.

At the bizarre, attendees will see a lineup of musicians, artisans, makers, creators, food vendors, community groups, and much more.

To learn more about the parade, click here.

To learn more about the bizarre, click here.

