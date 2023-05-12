On the Go with Joe at OMSI exhibit Orcas: Our Shared Future

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new exhibit at OMSI dives deep into the stories and science that surround the magnificent orca.

Orcas: Our Shared Future begins Saturday, May 13, 2023. It will remain at OMSI until Jan. 28, 2024.

The exhibit includes life-size orca replicas, fossils, films, objects from popular culture, and original artwork from Indigenous peoples.

To learn more about the exhibit and purchase tickets, click here.

