On the Go with Joe at OMSI exhibit Orcas: Our Shared Future

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new exhibit at OMSI dives deep into the stories and science that surround the magnificent orca.

Orcas: Our Shared Future begins Saturday, May 13, 2023. It will remain at OMSI until Jan. 28, 2024.

The exhibit includes life-size orca replicas, fossils, films, objects from popular culture, and original artwork from Indigenous peoples.

