Man dead after shooting in NE Portland

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood Thursday night.

At about 11:46 p.m., a sergeant on patrol was flagged down at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street. The sergeant was directed to a man in the street who had been shot, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene but the man was declared dead when they arrived. The victim has not yet been identified.

No suspects were located and no arrests have been made at this time.

SEE ALSO: Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0256 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449. Please reference case number 23-123499.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Bodies stacking up, autopsies nixed as Oregon Medical Examiner’s Division facing ‘worsening crisis’
Wx Blog
Models back off on weekend heat, but add thunderstorms for some Monday afternoon
Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified
Pair of brothers shot, killed in SW Portland identified
Multnomah County health officials strongly urge public to mask indoors again.
Oregon lifts many COVID-19 guidelines as federal emergency ends
General area of where the remains were found
Man’s body found in Camas woods; police investigating

Latest News

Man dead after shooting in NE Portland
Nonprofit SOLVE discusses partnership with Portland
More than 100 advocates rally demanding Oregon Republican lawmakers get back to work
Multiple hospitalized after serious crash in Tigard