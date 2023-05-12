Man dead after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood Thursday night.

At about 11:46 p.m., a sergeant on patrol was flagged down at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street. The sergeant was directed to a man in the street who had been shot, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene but the man was declared dead when they arrived. The victim has not yet been identified.

No suspects were located and no arrests have been made at this time.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0256 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449. Please reference case number 23-123499.

