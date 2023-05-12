Man hospitalized after ‘suspected’ stabbing at Salem mall, police say

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a suspected stabbing in the Salem Center Mall on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 12:30 p.m., police responded to the mall at 401 Center Street Northeast after the report of a serious assault near the second-floor entrance to a Macy’s store.

Police said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries which they suspect to have been from a stabbing. A second man police said they believe was “involved” in the incident fled the scene.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital.

The area of the mall where the assault happened has been closed while police investigate. Police said no one else was injured and there is not risk to the public.

